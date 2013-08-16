New Market Report: Offshore Support Vessel Market by Type (Anchor Handling, Towing & Supply Vessel, Platform Supply Vessels, Multi-Purpose Service Vessel, Crew Boats, Standby & Rescue Vessels & Others) & by Geography-Global Trends &Am

Fast Market Research recommends "Offshore Support Vessel Market By Type (Anchor Handling, Towing & Supply Vessel, Platform Supply Vessels, Multi-Purpose Service Vessel, Crew Boats, Standby & Rescue Vessels & Others) & By Geography-Global Trends & Forecast To 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available