Fast Market Research recommends "Offshore Wind Industry - Growth Potential Hampered by Issues in Supply Chain and Financing" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- "Offshore Wind Industry - Growth Potential Hampered by Issues in Supply Chain and Financing" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the challenges in offshore wind industry.
The research provides an understanding of the technology of wind turbines, generators, rotor blades, gear box and so on. The research also provides historical and forecast offshore wind power data to 2020 for installed capacity and power generation. The report details the various offshore wind market challenges such as financing, implementation, power purchase agreement for global as well as for major offshore markets such as the UK, Germany, Netherlands and emerging offshore markets such as the US and China.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses challenges in the global offshore wind power market. Its scope includes -
- Data on the Installed Capacity and Power Generation for offshore wind power market for key countries such as the UK, Germany, Netherlands and emerging countries such as the US and China.
- Data on various turbine manufacturers in offshore wind power market in the year 2010.
- Issues in securing contracts, power purchase agreements, financing and implementation in global offshore wind power market.
- Challenges in securing contracts, financing, implementation and PPA for key countries such as the UK, Germany and Netherlands and for emerging countries such as the US and China.
- Data on various active and upcoming projects in major countries including the UK, Germany and Netherlands and for emerging countries such as the US and China.
- Business cases of various issues and challenges faced by various active and proposed offshore wind projects.
How this report will help you:
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for offshore wind power market.
- Develop strategies based on the various challenges in the offshore wind industry.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues based on the understanding of the key issues in the offshore wind power market.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Renewable Energy in the US: Policy, Investment, Capacity, Growth and Outlook
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Scottish and Southern Energy plc (SSE) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- General Electric Company (GE) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Renewable Energy Investment Opportunities in Emerging Economies
- General Electric Company (GE) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Offshore Wind Power Market Analysis and Forecast to 2020 - China's Capacity Investments Position It to Overtake Germany by 2018, Second Only to the UK
- The US Wind Energy Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2013
- Green Energy in the US: Renewable investment, capacity growth and future outlook
- Wind Generators - Global Market Size, Regional Analysis, Market Shares and Competitive Benchmarking to 2020