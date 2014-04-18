Recently published research from GlobalData, "Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Europe, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- GlobalData's energy offering, "Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Europe, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals" is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the oil and chemicals storage industry in Europe. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned oil and chemicals storage terminals in Europe. The profiles of major companies operating in the oil and chemicals storage industry in Europe are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Updated information relating to all active and planned oil and chemicals storage terminals
- Provides historical data from 2005 to 2013, forecast to 2017
- Information on operator and commodity information for all active and planned oil and chemicals storage terminals
- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Koninklijke Vopak N.V, Neste Oil Corporation and Exxon Mobil Corporation.
- Strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on storage terminals in Europe
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in Europe's oil storage industry
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast capacity data
- Assess your competitor's oil storage terminal network and its capacity
- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in Europe.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Koninklijke Vopak N.V, Neste Oil Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals
- Global Planned Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Planned Terminals to 2017
- Global Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Terminals to 2017
- LNG Industry Outlook in Europe, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned LNG Terminals
- Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook in North America, 2014 - Details of All Operating and Planned Gas Storage Sites
- LNG Industry Outlook in Asia, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned LNG Terminals
- Westway Terminals Company LLC Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report, 2013 Update
- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report, 2013 Update
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report, 2013 Update
- Koninklijke Vopak N.V. Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report, 2013 Update