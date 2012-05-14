New Market Report: Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in Europe, 2012 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in Europe, 2012 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015", is now available at Fast Market Research