Fast Market Research recommends "Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in North America, 2012 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2012 -- GlobalData's energy offering, "Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in North America, 2012 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015" is the essential source for industry data and information related to the pipeline industry in North America. It provides asset level information related to all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas transmission pipelines in North America. The profiles of major companies operating in the pipeline industry in North America are included in the report. The latest news and deals related to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
Scope
- Updated information relating to all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines
- Provides operator information, start year, start point, end point, onshore/offshore, length, diameter and capacity for all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines
- Identifies key trends and issues in the oil and gas pipelines industry
- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are El Paso Corporation, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. and NiSource Inc.
- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all key active and planned transmission pipelines in North America
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data
- Assess your competitor's pipeline network and its capacity
- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in North America
Companies Mentioned in this Report: El Paso Corporation, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P., NiSource Inc.
