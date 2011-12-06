New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Oil & Gas Exploration in Emerging African Markets - Analysis of Exploration & Development Plans of Key Companies"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- "Oil & Gas Exploration in Emerging African Markets - Analysis of Exploration & Development Plans of Key Companies", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, which analyzes oil and gas exploration in emerging African markets. The report gives information on oil and gas exploration activities in 11 emerging markets in the region. The report covers key sedimentary basins in each region. It also provides information about major exploration blocks in each basin. Information about key regulatory and fiscal regimes for each country is also provided in the report. The report also focuses on major exploration companies in each country. Key drivers and challenges in the oil and gas exploration in emerging African markets is also given in the report. The report is built using the data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides detailed analysis of the oil and gas exploration in emerging African markets, key companies and the key trends and issues in the sector. The report primarily focuses on -
- Eleven emerging oil and gas exploration markets in Africa
- Key sedimentary basins and exploration blocks in each country
- Key information on the fiscal and regulatory regimes in hydrocarbon exploration for each country
- Key drivers and challenges in the oil and gas exploration sector in emerging African markets.
- Competitive landscape of the petroleum exploration sector in emerging African markets, containing a comparison of key companies and countries.
How this report will help you:
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about major emerging oil and gas exploration areas in Africa
- Identify opportunities and challenges in these emerging exploration markets
- Plan your project locations and project types in order to capitalize on upcoming lucrative E&P market destinations
- Design your expansion and entry strategies based on the competitive structure of the marketsThe report will enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. The report will help to:
- Understand the expected change in dynamics of the African E&P industry by understanding the upcoming markets.
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about emerging E&P markets.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the African E&P industry.
- Understand the market positioning of the major E&P countries and companies.
