New Market Report on the Insurance Industry in Swaziland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the insurance industry in Swaziland, including:



The Swazi insurance industrys growth prospects by insurance segments and categories

The competitive landscape in the Swazi insurance industry

The current trends and drivers of the Swaziland insurance industry

The challenges facing the Swaziland insurance industry

The regulatory framework of the Swaziland insurance industry



To Buy The Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-insurance-industry-in-swaziland-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017



Summary



The Swazi insurance industry is still in the developmental stage. There are a total of ten insurance companies in Swaziland: six life insurers and four non-life insurers. The Swazi industry is highly concentrated with large companies such as Swaziland Royal Insurance Corporation (SRIC), Old Mutual, Metropolitan, Liberty Life and Momentum Insurance all operational. The industrys key growth driver is the non-life segment, which accounted for the largest share of 50.8% of the industrys written premium value in 2012. The Swazi insurance industry is regulated by the Registrar of Insurance and Retirement Funds (RIRF). For low income earners, insurers are promoting micro-insurance products. However, there are many challenges in operating this class insurance such as inefficient distribution channels. The nations over dependence on African Customs Union (SACU) receipts is considered a challenge for the development of the industry.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Swaziland:



It provides historical values for the Swazi insurance industry for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Swazi insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It profiles the top insurance companies in Swaziland and outlines the key regulations affecting them



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164797



Reasons To Buy



Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Swazi insurance industry and each segment within it

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Swazi insurance industry

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Swazi insurance industry

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Swazi insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future



Related Report:



The Insurance Industry in Puerto Rico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017



The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the insurance industry in Puerto Rico, including:



The Puerto Rican insurance industrys growth prospects by insurance segments and categories

The competitive landscape in the Puerto Rican insurance industry

The current trends and drivers of the Puerto Rico insurance industry

The challenges facing the Puerto Rico insurance industry

The regulatory framework of the Puerto Rico insurance industry



The Insurance Industry in Aruba, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017



The insurance industry in Aruba is very small and young, and yet highly competitive, with 23 insurance companies operating in the country. The life segment accounted for 57.6% of the overall insurance industrys written premiums in 2012, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period due to the increasing disposable income of the Aruban population. Growth in the tourism and oil refining industries will drive growth in the countrys non-life segment.