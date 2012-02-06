New Medical Devices market report from GBI Research: "Oncology Devices Market to 2017 - Improved Efficiency, Shorter Treatment Times and Cost-Effectiveness to Boost the Brachytherapy Devices Segment"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Oncology Devices Market to 2017 - Improved Efficiency, Shorter Treatment Times and Cost-Effectiveness to Boost the Brachytherapy Devices Segment" provides key data, information and analysis on the global oncology devices market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on two oncology devices market categories: brachytherapy devices and endoscopic instruments. It provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these categories and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and details regarding important merger and acquisition deals that have taken place in the oncology devices market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Brazil.
- The market size is given for two oncology devices market categories: brachytherapy devices and endoscopic instruments.
- Annualized market revenues data for 2003-2010 and forecasts for 2010-2017.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints by each category within the oncology devices market.
- The report also covers information on the leading companies currently operating in the market, the competitive landscape and the leading technologies.
- Key players include Oncura, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Nucletron B.V., Theragenics Corporation, IBt Bebig, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated and Horizons International Corp.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the oncology devices market.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Capitalize on M&A opportunities by identifying key companies with the most innovative pipeline.
- Develop market entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify the key companies that are best positioned to take advantage of emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return.
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the oncology devices market landscape.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the oncology devices market and the factors shaping it.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
