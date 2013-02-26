New Market Report: Optaflu (Seasonal Influenza Vaccine) Forecast and Market Analysis

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Optaflu (Seasonal Influenza Vaccine) Forecast and Market Analysis". Seasonal Influenza is a respiratory infection caused by influenza virus that results in mild to severe symptoms, such as fever, cold and cough. The market is heavily driven by the sales of prophylactic vaccine treatments to prevent infection. Currently, trivalent intramuscular vaccines such as Sanofi's Fluzone and Vaxigrip, GlaxoSmithKline's Fluarix and FluLaval and Novartis' Fluvirin garner the majority stake of the market. However, with the entrance of vaccines with novel routes of administration, such as AstraZeneca's intranasal FluMist and Sanofi's Fluzone IntraDermal, GlobalData projects a dramatic shift favoring the adoption of such vaccines over the traditional intramuscular vaccines. GlobalData also anticipates that manufacturers that launch quadrivalent formulations will steal market share, patient share, and revenue from the trivalent influenza vaccines currently available.
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Optaflu is a trivalent, inactivated vaccine designed for immunization against seasonal influenza viruses. The cell culture-based manufacturing process differentiates Optaflu from its competitors. The viral subtypes present in the vaccine are cultivated in a Madin Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cell line that has been adapted for growth in suspension in serum-free, protein-free conditions. Optaflu is marketed by Novartis, and it is currently approved for administration to adults in the EU. Optaflu, marketed as Flucelvax in the US, gained FDA approval in November 2012.
Scope
- Overview of seasonal influenza, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Optaflu including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Optaflu for the top six countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, the UK, Italy and Spain.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for seasonal influenza
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Optaflu performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Optaflu from 2012 to 2022 in the US, France, Germany, the UK, Italy and Spain.
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