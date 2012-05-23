New Pharmaceuticals research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Oral Drug Delivery Market to 2017 - Out-licensing Proprietary Technologies for Proteins, Peptides and Small Molecules to Drive Revenue Growth". The report focuses on the current scenario of orally administered drugs. Key segment of orally administered drugs which are covered in the report include small molecules, proteins, peptides and vaccines. The oral drug delivery market is forecast to show increase in the forecast period (2010-2017) due to increase in demand for innovative oral drugs. The report analyses marketed oral drugs based on molecule type and indication. Pipeline drugs by molecule type are discussed in detail. The report analyses different types of nano-technology which will decide the future of orally administered drugs. Key drug delivery companies are profiled with their proprietary technologies, pipeline molecules and deals. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Oral drug delivery is the most preferred route of drug administration. There are many advances in the technologies which are used for controlling the drug release rate and its bioavailability. Oral drug delivery of small molecules is done by various methods and oral drug delivery of peptides, proteins and vaccines pose challenges to pharmaceutical companies. There is a need to develop novel technologies which can be used to deliver a large variety of drugs by oral route. New oral drug delivery technologies improve the efficacy of the drug even when same quantity of drug is taken. By the use of novel technologies, cost of manufacturing decreases and there is decrease in the total cost of therapy to the patient. Thus it is beneficial to both pharmaceutical companies and patients. There is increased interest of pharmaceutical companies in various drug delivery technologies in the last decade. This is due to extension in patent protection of drugs by the introduction of new drug delivery technology. Pharmaceutical companies used different technologies to reformulate their products based on the drug's physical and chemical properties. The benefits of drug reformulation are increased patient compliance, increased efficacy of drug and extension of patent life. These benefits lead to increased market share and reduced manufacturing cost for the pharmaceutical companies.
Scope
- Segmentation of marketed oral products by indication for proteins, peptides and small molecules.
- Market forecast to emphasize the increase in oral drug delivery market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Therapeutic Proteins Market to 2017 - High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies will Drive the Market
- Drug Delivery Technologies: Players, products & prospects to 2018
- Leading Drug Delivery Companies and Technologies: Competitive landscape, company profiles and technological developments
- Drug Delivery Device Market to 2017 - Metered Dose Inhalers and Infusion Pumps to be Key Revenue Generators
- Contraceptives Market to 2017 - Hormonal Contraceptives and Strong Pipeline to Drive the Growth in Future
- Oncology Therapeutics Market to 2017 - High Unmet Need in the Management and Treatment of Metastatic Cancers to Drive Drug Development
- Targeted Drug Delivery Technologies: Players, products & prospects to 2018 (Volume IV)
- Delivery Mechanisms for Large Molecule Drugs: Successes and failures of leading technologies and key drivers for market success
- Controlled-release: Players, products & prospects to 2018 (Volume I)
- Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (EMIS) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile