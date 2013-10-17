New Market Report: Organic Packaged Food in Mexico

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Organic Packaged Food in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Organic packaged food in Mexico was very small and slowly emerging in 2012. It is the smallest division with only 1% value share of health and wellness packaged food in the country. The big issue with organics in Mexico is twofold: organic products are not only extremely expensive for the vast majority of the population they also had very low demand due to lack of awareness. As a result, organic products are niche and do not have a wide distribution network, being confined to small exclusive...
Euromonitor International's Organic Packaged Food in Mexico report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Organic Baby Food, Organic Bakery Products, Organic Canned/Preserved Food Excluding Ready Meals, Soup and Pasta, Organic Chilled Processed Meats, Fish/Seafood and Lunch Kit, Organic Confectionery, Organic Dairy, Organic Dessert Mixes, Organic Frozen Processed Food Excluding Ready Meals, Pizza, Soup and Noodles, Organic Ice Cream, Organic Noodles, Organic Oils and Fats, Organic Pasta, Organic Ready Meals, Organic Rice, Organic Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Organic Snack Bars, Organic Soup, Organic Spreads, Organic Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Organic Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Organic Packaged Food in the US
- Organic Packaged Food in Bulgaria
- Organic Packaged Food in Ukraine
- Organic Packaged Food in the Czech Republic
- Organic Packaged Food in Sweden
- Packaged Food in Bolivia
- The UK Foodservice Industry Survey 2013-2014 - Organic Trends and Menu Labelling
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Slovakia to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Norway to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Hungary to 2017