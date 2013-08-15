Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- New Market Report: OSS/BSS Market - Asia Pacific And Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018



OSS/BSS is used by telecommunications service providers in order to manage their network as well as their customer base. It entails services such as order management, provisioning, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and billing among others. Increasing adoption of convergent billing systems and the growing telecommunication industry are among the key factors driving this market.



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This report segments the global OSS/BSS market in terms of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market has further been studied by segmenting it into India, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Each market segment has been studied on the basis of revenue (USD Billion) from 2012 to 2018. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics by studying the various factors expected to drive and restrain the industry over the next few years. It also explores the potential opportunities that are estimated to serve as key market entry motivators over the forecast period.



The report includes value chain analysis to better understand the market by studying the key participants. It also includes Porter’s five forces analysis to derive the degree of competitiveness in the market by determining the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, as well as the threat from new entrants and substitutes. Market attractiveness analysis has been included in the scope of the study in order to benchmark the regional market segments on the basis of market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



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The study includes company market share analysis in order to identify major market players and key strategies employed by them for sustaining in the industry. Key participants include Amdocs, Ericsson, Accenture, Huawei, Nokia Siemens Networks, Hewlett Packard, and Oracle among others. The report segments the global OSS/BSS market.



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Embedded System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018



Embedded systems constitute hardware and software that together facilitate the accurate functioning of the target device. They account for a considerable percentage of an automotive, and are present in the vehicle’s engine, infotainment system, navigation system, and other body electronics. Besides automotives, they are embedded in a variety of devices across a wide range of application areas. The global embedded system market has been analyzed and estimated in terms of revenue (USD Billion) from 2012 to 2018. The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Key embedded system types include hardware and software. The application segments included in the report are automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics



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