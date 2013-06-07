New Market Report: Ossur Hf. Market Share Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Ossur hf. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Ossur hf.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Ossur hf. market share information in three key market categories - Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Braces and Supports and Compression Therapy. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Ossur hf. operates in - Orthopedic Devices and Wound Care Management.
- Ossur hf.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Brazil, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Japan, India China Australia Canada and United States.
- Ossur hf.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Braces and Supports and Compression Therapy.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - South and Central America, Middle East and Africa, Europe Asia-Pacific and North America.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in..
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Ossur hf. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Ossur hf.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DJO Finance LLC, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Orthofix International N.V., Bledsoe Brace Systems, THUASNE SA, Bird and Cronin, Inc., RO+TEN srl, medi GmbH & Co. KG, ALCARE Co., Ltd., Orliman Sociedad Limitada., FGP S.r.l., Bort GmbH, BSN medical GmbH, EMO Especialidades Medico Ortopedicas, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Gibaud SAS, Seoul Brace, Spinal Technology, Inc., Prim S.A., Morsa Medikal Ortopedi ve Mak. San. Tic. Ltd. Sti, AMI Industry Co., Ltd., Biomet, Inc., Macromed CC, Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd, Mercur, Salvape Produtos Ortopedicos Ltda, Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd., New Horizons Pty Ltd., 3M Health Care Ltd., Rehband International, McDavid Inc., Hegeli Ortopedik Urunler San.ve Tic.Ltd.Sti., Basko Healthcare, MGRM MEDICARE LTD., Ortika, A.S., Dilepe Produtos Ortopedicos, Dynamic Techno Medicals, Ta Lai Sporting Goods Enterprise Co., Ltd., Grupo Chantal, La Pointique International Ltd., Variteks Ortopedi Sanayi A.S., Surgical Synergies Pty Ltd., Nea International bv, , Ohio Willow Wood, Endolite, Touch Bionics Limited, ALPS South, SIGVARIS, Inc., Covidien plc, Paul Hartmann AG, Julius Zorn, Inc., Laboratoires Innothera, ArjoHuntleigh, Smith & Nephew Plc, Laboratoires Urgo S.A., Talley Group Limited, MAXIS a.s., Rikco International, LLC, Salzmann AG, Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Jinni MD, Synergy Health plc
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ossur hf. (OSSR) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Poland Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Portugal Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Norway Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Switzerland Orthopedic Devices Market Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices Market Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Egypt Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Finland Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Turkey Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Chile Orthopedic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018