Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "OTC Pharmaceuticals and Self-medication in Seven Emerging Markets - Expanded Access, Aging Populations and Increasing Obesity Levels to Drive Future Growth", which provides insights into the up-and-coming trends of the Over the Counter (OTC) pharmaceutical market by analyzing the trends in population health, healthcare and self-care in seven emerging markets: China, India, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia and Turkey.
Six main product categories are covered in the report -
- Cough, cold and allergy treatments
- Analgesics and antipyretics
- Gastrointestinal remedies
- Dermatological products
- Vitamins, minerals and supplements
- Lifestyle OTC products
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
All seven markets are expected to continue growth trends over the period 2011-2018, with China as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10%. Consumers within these markets are increasing in affluence and are becoming more informed in terms of health education matters. This has lead to an increase in self-care and in purchases of OTC pharmaceuticals.
The populations of all seven markets are becoming more elderly as healthcare systems and general living conditions are improving, this is a significant driver for the OTC market as the over 60s use the most OTC products, worldwide, of any age group. Obesity is also increasing within these markets, particularly in China. This will drive the growth of the overall OTC market and will act as a specific driver for weight management products that fall under the lifestyle OTC category.
Scope
- The report analyzes trends in population health, healthcare and self-care and uses these trends to inform the future buying habits of the OTC market.
- Current and future trends of major health issues affecting populations within the markets.
- Market forecasts for OTC products for each country.
- OTC market segmentation by six product categories.
- Information on the local regulatory systems of each country.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand how the OTC market has developed and is continuing to develop within the featured markets.
- Predict which products are likely to be most successful in the future.
- Gain an understanding of the possible market available for specific products.
- Understand how new products can gain OTC status in the featured markets.
