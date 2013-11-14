New Market Report: OTC Pharmaceuticals in Brazil

New Pharmaceuticals market report from MarketLine: "OTC Pharmaceuticals in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- OTC Pharmaceuticals in Brazil industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Brazil otc pharmaceuticals market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The OTC pharmaceuticals market consists of the retail sale of traditional medicines, cough and cold preparations (tablets, mixtures, lozenges, topical remedies, inhalers), vitamins and minerals (multi-vitamins, single minerals, single vitamins, tonics, cod liver oil), indigestion preparations (tablets, powders, mixtures), analgesics (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Aspirinand other analgesics), and medicated skin products (anti-bacteria's, acne treatments, anti-fungal, disinfectants and other), topical OTC medicines (anesthetic products, anti-itch products, antibiotic creams/gels), plasters & bandages (adhesive bandages/plasters, first aid tape, gauze pads/rolled gauze, liquid bandages and other tape or bandage), first aid kits and other (anti-smoking aids, rectal medications, eye/ear drops, sleeping aids, and motion sickness). The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Brazilian OTC pharmaceuticals market had total revenues of $5,771.9m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% between 2008 and 2012.
- The cough and cold preparations segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $1,157.9m, equivalent to 20.1% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 11.4% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $9,908.9m by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the otc pharmaceuticals market in Brazil
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the otc pharmaceuticals market in Brazil
Leading company profiles reveal details of key otc pharmaceuticals market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Brazil otc pharmaceuticals market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
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