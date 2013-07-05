New Market Report: Other Dairy in Thailand

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Other Dairy in Thailand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Devastating floods in 2011 harmed the major players in condensed/evaporated milk. Production capacity of Mali, Bear and Carnation was impacted and not capable of supplying the brands to the marketplace, creating the opportunities for smaller brands such as Tea Pot and Falcon which were not affected substantially by floodwaters. However, Thai Dairy Industry Co Ltd (producer of Mali) resolved its problem by outsourcing the manufacturing process to produce its brands in neighbouring countries to...
Euromonitor International's Other Dairy in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed/Evaporated Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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