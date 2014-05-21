Fast Market Research recommends "Other Hot Drinks in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Responding to an increasingly dire debt situation, the government in early 2013 passed the most comprehensive fiscal reform in many years, which created the most severe economic slowdown in a decade. The reform included a new VAT regime that eliminated exemptions on chocolate, pushing the price of products with this ingredient up. As a result of the price increases, chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks saw its weakest growth in four years.
Euromonitor International's Other Hot Drinks in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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