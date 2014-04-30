Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- A new report by Pyramid Research, 'OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index: Worldwide Country Rankings, Market Drivers and Positioning Strategies,' examines the growth potential of OTT video services worldwide, providing insight into the opportunity to derive value from them. In order to assess the strength of the OTT video opportunity in different countries, Pyramid Research has especially for this study developed the proprietary 'OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index.' The 50 main markets of the world are ranked across a number of quantitative and qualitative indicators, providing an effective framework for an assessment of which ones offer the best opportunity for OTT video service providers and a methodical identification of growth markets.



Key Findings



- The largest markets - primarily China, Russia, Mexico and Brazil among emerging markets, and the US and Japan among developed markets - will provide the most attractive opportunities for OTTs.

- The ability to derive value from premium content and the rich HD and 4K formats will be critical to the success of OTTs: Given the low margins in the OTT video business, effective monetization of premium content and formats is critical to boosting revenue.

- Country-level content and regulatory frameworks will also be critical to the success of OTT: Digital content release windows, regulatory frameworks - including neutrality regulations and market-specific rules for the provision of video services - the extent of piracy, OTT taxation and other local factors all go into assessing the OTT opportunity in a given market.

- The revenue opportunity will be greater in the markets where 4G services are better established: These are the markets where mobile operators are able to more effectively target online video services to their customers.

- We expect favorable infrastructural conditions to make CEE a hotspot for OTT video: Russia and the other major CEE markets have benefited and will continue to benefit from state-of-the-art broadband infrastructure and high-speed connections.



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Synopsis

The OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index research report assesses the strength of the OTT video opportunity across the 50 countries covered by Pyramid Research's Media Forecasts. The report and the index show an overall level of market attractiveness that can be easily used to pinpoint how any of these markets across the world fares on a variety of issues, from broadband infrastructure to pay-TV market dynamics, content licensing and regulatory frameworks.



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