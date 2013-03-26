New Market Report: Paper Products in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)

Recently published research from Mintel, "Paper Products in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Paper Products in Australia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers toilet paper, facial tissues and kitchen paper. Market size is based on sales for household use through all retail outlets including directly to consumer. Market size for Paper Products in Australia is given in AUD with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Australia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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