New Market Report: Patient Monitoring Devices / Equipments / Systems Market (2011 - 2016)

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Patient Monitoring Devices / Equipments / Systems Market (2011 - 2016) (Remote Patient Monitoring, Blood Pressure, Blood Glucose, EEG, ECG, Sleep Apnea, Pulse Oximeter, Spirometer, Multi-Parameter, Fetal & Neonatal, Temperature, Weight) - Global Trends, End-user & Value-Volume Analysis
The patient monitoring devices market consists of segments like hemodynamic, neurology, cardiac, respiratory, fetal and neonatal, multi-parameter, remote patient monitors and temperature & weight management monitors. The global patient monitoring devices market was valued at $14.2 billion in 2011 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2011 to 2016 to reach $18.9 billion.
The market will be driven by increasing aging population, rising incidences of lifestyle diseases, home and remote monitors and increasing portability of equipments. However, the economic slowdown and unstable reimbursement policies will restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent.
North America is the biggest market, about 46%, for patient monitoring devices, followed by Europe with 27% share. However, the Asian countries represent the fastest growing markets due to large population and increased purchasing power of patients. Moreover, economic slowdown in western countries will compel the companies to focus on the Asian markets.
As end-users, hospitals occupy a share of 55% in the patient monitoring devices market, home monitoring accounts for 38.3% share. By 2016, hospitals will lose 2.8% share to home monitors owing to the fact that demand for home monitoring is increasing and strict government policies are being implemented to reduce patient stay in hospitals.
The major players in this market are Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), GE Healthcare (UK), MindRay Medical (China), Omron Healthcare (Japan), Draeger Medical (Switzerland), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Masimo (U.S.), Covidien (Ireland), CareFusion (U.S.), Welch Allyn (U.S.), and Schiller AG (Switzerland)
Scope of the repot
Patient monitoring devices market, by segments
Hemodynamic monitoring devices
Blood glucose
Blood pressure
Blood cholesterol
Blood gas monitors
Neuromonitoring devices
Electroencephalograph (EEG)
Transcranial Dopplers (TCD)
Magnetoencephalograph (MEG)
Cardiac monitoring devices
Electrocardiogram (ECG / EKG)
Cardiac output monitors
Fetal and neonatal monitors
Ultrasound fetal Dopplers
Internal fetal monitors
Intrauterine pressure catheters
Respiratory monitors
Capnographs
Spirometers
Anesthesia monitors
Pulse oximeters
Sleep apnea monitors
Multi-parameter monitoring devices
Low acuity
Mid acuity
High acuity
Remote patient monitoring devices
Temperature and weight monitors
Patient monitoring devices market, by end-users
Hospitals
Home
