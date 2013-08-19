New Market Report: Pegasys (Hepatitis C Virus) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Fast Market Research recommends "Pegasys (Hepatitis C Virus) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV) that results in acute or chronic presentation. The disease is often asymptomatic, but infected patients may experience fatigue, joint pain, itchy skin or jaundice. There is no effective vaccine against HCV, so the market is driven by therapeutics. Currently, drug combinations containing pegylated interferon (e.g., Roche's Pegasys and Merck's PegIntron) and ribavirin (e.g., Roche's Copegus and Merck's Rebetol) are used to treat HCV infection.
Pegasys is conjugate of interferon alfa-2a, an antiviral drug, and polyethylene glycol (PEG). The compound enhances the innate antiviral immune response through the JAK/STAT signaling pathway, and it also inhibits viral replication directly through an unknown mechanism.
Scope
- Overview of Hepatitis C infection, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Pegasys including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Pegasys for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Australia and Brazil.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Hepatitis C
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Pegasys performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Pegasys from 2012-2022 in top nine countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil and China)
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