New Market Report: Permian Basin in the US, 2012 - Oil and Gas Basin Analysis and Forecasts to 2020

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- GlobalData's new report "Permian Basin in the US, 2012 - Oil and Gas Basin Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" provides insight into oil and gas exploration and development potential in the Permian Basin. The report also provides details of the key exploration areas and major companies exploring various shales and plays in the Permian Basin. The report highlights the parameters for exploration and production, and discusses major activities of the top five companies in the Permian Basin. It also discusses drilling activities in the area, detailing the rig activity in the basin's Texas and New Mexico regions, and provides production forecast for the Permian Basin up until 2020.
Scope
The report analyzes oil and gas exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin. The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of oil and gas exploration in the Permian Basin.
- Discussion of the major issues and drivers affecting oil and gas exploration in the Permian Basin.
- Information on drilling and exploration activities in the different counties of Texas, including Andrews, Nolan, and Pecos.
- An overview of the competitive landscape of the company in the Permian Basin, and discussion of the cost per well as well as finding and development costs.
- Current exploration and production statistics for the Texas region of Permian Basin. The report also provides forecasts for production from 2012-2020.
- Coverage and an overview of operations in the Permian Basin.
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the Permian Basin from 2007-2012.
- Details of major infrastructure developments in the Permian Basin.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Apache Corporation, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy Company
