Recently published research from Timetric, "Personal Accident and Health Insurance Distribution Channels in Norway to 2017: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the personal accident and health insurance industry in Norway . It contains detailed historic and forecast data for distribution channels. "Personal Accident and Health Insurance Distribution Channels in Norway to 2017: Market Databook" provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident and health insurance industry in Norway . It is an essential tool for companies active across the Norwegian personal accident and health insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Historic and forecast data for distribution channels in the personal accident and health insurance industry in Norway for the period 2008 through to 2017.
- Historic and forecast data on value of commissions, share of total market commissions, gross written premiums- new business, number of new policies sold and number of players. for the period 2008 through to 2017."
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident and health insurance industry covering distribution channels in Norway .
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on value of commissions, share of total market commissions, gross written premiums- new business, number of new policies sold and number of players.
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market."
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