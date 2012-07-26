New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- The Austrian personal accident and health segment was the third-largest segment in the overall Austrian insurance industry in terms of gross written premiums in 2011. The steady growth in Austrian personal accident and health insurance written premiums was mainly due to rising healthcare expenditure by the Austrian government and the increasing focus on healthcare from the Austrian population. The segment also benefited from the increasing number of outbound passengers due to the country's improved commercial relationships with the world's leading economies.
Key Highlights
- The expenditure on public and private healthcare systems is expected to rise substantially over the forecast period, because of the increased focus by the Austrian government to support the Secio affluent lifestyles of its citizens. This should generate more demand for healthcare insurance products over the forecast period.
- The increasing number of outbound travelers from Austria and the country's improving commercial relationships with neighboring countries is expected to support the growth of the travel insurance category over the forecast period.
- Due to regulatory changes, it is assumed that smaller insurance companies will be acquired by larger companies, which will lead to further consolidation in the market over the forecast period.
- The Austrian personal accident and health insurance segment is dominated by multinational companies. Large foreign insurers, such as UNIQA Group, Vienna Group, Allianz Group and Generali Group, operate wholly owned subsidiaries in Austria, and these subsidiaries play a significant role in developing the segment.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Austria:
- It provides historical values for the Austrian personal accident and health insurance market for the review period (2007-2011) and forecast period (2012-2016)
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Austrian personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Austria
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Austria for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Austria and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Austria, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: UNIQA Personenversicherung AG, Wiener Stadtische Versicherung AG, Generali Versicherung AG, Merkur Versicherung AG, Allianz Elementar Versicherungs AG, Raiffeisen Versicherung AG, DO" "U Versicherung AG, Zurich Versicherungs AG, Sparkassen Versicherung AG, Europaische Reiseversicherung AG
