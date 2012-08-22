Recently published research from Timetric, "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Colombia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- The Colombian personal accident and health insurance segment is considered to be one of the fastest growing of its kind in Latin America, which makes it an attractive insurance segment to invest in. The segment registered strong growth during the review period, due to the country's increasing awareness about the benefits of personal accident and health insurance products and rising income levels. The main factors that are changing the Colombian personal accident and health insurance market dynamics include the country's ageing population, increasing awareness of chronic illness, escalating medical costs and improving consumer expectations about the healthcare services that should be provided by leading insurers.
Key Highlights
- Due to rising healthcare expenditure in Colombia, the country's healthcare insurance category registered a healthy growth rate during the review period.
- Colombia has been reforming its healthcare system to achieve universal healthcare coverage and was supposed to achieve this goal by 2010. However, the country is yet to achieve its goal because of its high cost and inadequate public participation.
- The government unveiled sophisticated and advanced healthcare reform in 2011, which is expected to have a positive influence on the personal accident and health insurance segment over the forecast period.
- Colombia contains a highly competitive personal accident and health insurance segment, which includes both domestic and foreign insurance companies.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Colombia:
- It provides historical values for Colombian personal accident and health insurance market for the review period (2007-2011) and forecast period (2012-2016)
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Colombian personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Colombia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Colombia for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Colombia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Colombia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Suramericana de Seguros SA, Colseguros SA, Compania de Seguros Bolivar SA, Liberty Seguros Colombia, MetLife Colombia Seguros de Vida SA, Mapfre Colombia Vida Seguros SA, Chartis Seguros Colombia SA, Seguros Del Estado SA
