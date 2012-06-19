New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- The main growth drivers for the personal accident and health insurance segment during the review period (2007-2011) were the country's rising healthcare expenditure, increasing GDP and the influence of Cyclone Emma and Hurricane Kyrill. Health insurance accounted for the largest share of the German personal accident and health insurance segment in 2011. The German healthcare system includes both public and private healthcare services. Although there is mandatory health insurance provided by the German government, the German private health insurance segment registered 20% more new business in the first half of 2011 than during the first half of 2010.
Key Highlights
- The low penetration rate of personal accident and health insurance in Germany and the highly fragmented nature of the insurance segment, provides opportunities for personal accident and health insurance companies to capitalize on.
- The personal accident and health insurance segment is expected to register a higher growth rate due to the significant increase in healthcare expenditure over the forecast period.
- The demand for personal accident and health insurance in Germany was also been positively influenced by the occurrence of natural disasters in the country, such as Hurricane Kyrill and Cyclone Emma.
- The German personal accident and health insurance segment is highly fragmented. The leading German personal accident and health insurance companies include Allianz, AXA, Central DBV and DKV Deutsche.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Germany:
- It provides historical values for the German personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the German personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Germany
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Germany for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Germany and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Germany, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Allianz Private Krankenversicherung AG, AXA Krankenversicherung AG, Central Krankenversicherung AG, DBV Winterthur Krankenversicherung AG, DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung AG, ERGO direct insurance ltd, R+V Insurance Ltd, Wurttembergische insurance, Munich Club Health Insurance AG, Concordia Health Insurance
