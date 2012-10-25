New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- The personal accident and health insurance segment demonstrated a robust performance during the review period. The growth in the segment was driven by the positive economic outlook, rising healthcare expenditure in the country, increasing government initiatives and growing consumer awareness about the benefits of personal accident insurance. Improving macroeconomic fundamentals are expected to improve the income levels of Pakistanis, resulting in a rise in the volume of personal accident and health insurance products. The expansion and development of distribution networks across rural and urban areas of Pakistan have been the key focus of personal accident and health insurance companies. Insurance companies are adopting various distribution networks in order to reach out to the customer base.
Key Highlights
- The expansion and development of distribution networks across rural and urban areas of Pakistan has been the key focus of personal accident and health insurance companies. The insurance companies are adopting various distribution networks in order to reach out to the customer base.
- The inadequate public healthcare system, coupled with rising numbers of infectious diseases, is expected to increase the scope of private health insurance over the forecast period.
- The country experienced a growing number of infectious diseases and the increasing cost of medical treatment made the treatment of diseases almost unaffordable for low income groups. These factors forced consumers to avail of private health insurance plans in order to avoid any financial liabilities due to illness.
- Investor-friendly FDI regulation, coupled with strong growth in the segment, is expected to encourage various international companies to enter the segment, intensifying competition over the forecast period. Moreover, solvency regulations for minimum capital requirements will advance the requirement for additional financing sources for the companies operating in the segment.
- The personal accident and health insurance segment in Pakistan is highly concentrated. In order to enhance market share in the Pakistani personal accident and health insurance segment, many companies are expanding their business operations by acquiring stakes in other major companies.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Pakistan:
- It provides historical values for the Pakistan personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Pakistan personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Allianz EFU Health Insurance Ltd, AsiaCare Health & Life Insurance Company Ltd, American Life Insurance Company (Pakistan) Ltd, Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd (AICL), EFU General Insurance Ltd, East West Life Assurance Company Ltd, lGI Insurance Ltd, Askari General Insurance Company Ltd, Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd
