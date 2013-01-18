New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- The Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment increased during the review period. The increase was partly due to rising medical expenses, increasing numbers of international travelers from Peru, and favorable health insurance reform. The growth was also attributed to healthy economic development in Peru after the global financial crisis, and rising annual disposable income. The Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment is one of the most concentrated in Latin America. Only 14 insurers were licensed to conduct personal accident and health insurance business in Peru in 2011, with the top five insurers accounting for a combined market share of 92.9%.
Key Highlights
- The Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment increased during the review period.
- The increase was partly due to rising medical expenses, increasing numbers of international travelers from Peru, and favorable health insurance reform.
- The growth was also attributed to healthy economic development in Peru after the global financial crisis, and rising annual disposable income.
- The Peruvian personal accident and health insurance segment is one of the most concentrated in Latin America.
- Only 14 insurers were licensed to conduct personal accident and health insurance business in Peru in 2011, with the top five insurers accounting for a combined market share of 92.9%.
- Peru's relatively untapped insurance industry is attractive to global investors, and in 2011, the importance and size of the insurance industry in the country's economy was below the Latin American average.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Peru:
- It provides historical values for Peru's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Peru's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Peru
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Peru for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Peru and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Peru and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rimac Seguros, El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza, La Positiva Vida Seguros & Reaseguros SA, El Pacifico Vida Compania de Seguros, Mapfre Peru, Ace Seguros SA, Cardif del Peru SA Insurance, Protecta SA, Interseguro
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hong Kong, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Belgium, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the US, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Italy, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Egypt, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Canada, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Mexico, Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Underdeveloped Government Funded Health Insurance System to Increase Market Share of Private Health Insurance
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Colombia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016