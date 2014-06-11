Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The personal accident and health segment is the smallest in the country's insurance industry, accounting for 4.8% of the gross written premium in 2012. Despite Romania being adversely affected by the global financial crisis of 2008, and its GDP declining in 2009 and 2010, the personal accident and health segment's gross written premium increased during the review period, at a review-period CAGR of 23.9%. The personal accident category's gross written premium increased during the review period. A key reason for the increase in the demand for personal accident insurance is the high incidence of road accidents in the country.
Report Highlights
- The personal accident and health segment is the smallest in the country's insurance industry, accounting for 4.8% of the gross written premium in 2012.
- Although healthcare is dominated by the free public system funded by the national health insurance fund, the poor quality of service provided is driving an increasing number of Romanians taking out private healthcare insurance.
- Agencies and brokers were the main distribution channels in the segment, respectively accounting for 44.7% and 22.3% of the gross written premium generated through new business in 2012.
- The personal accident and health segment is highly concentrated, with the 10 leading insurers accounting for 87.8% of the segment's written premium in 2012.
- Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity had an impact on the industry's structure and changed the competitive landscape.
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Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Romania:
- It provides historical values for the Romanian personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Romanian personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Romania.
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Romania for the personal accident and health insurance segment.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Romania and its growth prospects.
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Romania and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Astra SA, Alico Asigurari Romania SA, Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari SA, Generali Asigur?ri SA, Credit Europe Asigurari-Reasigurari SA, Omniasig VIG, BCR Asigurari de Viata Vienna Insurance Group SA, Eureko Asigurari SA, Signal Iduna Asigurari de Viata SA, Axa Life Insurance SA
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