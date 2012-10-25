New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- The personal accident and health insurance segment in the Netherlands is dominated by the health insurance category. Driven by reforms in the health care sector in 2006, rising healthcare expenditure and changing regulation, the sector remained immune from global and euro zone economic shocks. Personal accident and health insurers in the Netherlands are continually seeking to gain market share at the expense of their rivals, a tendency that increased following the 2006 health reforms. The Dutch personal accident and health insurance segment is fragmented, with data from the Dutch Insurers Association indicating that 104 personal accident insurance companies and 116 health insurance companies were operating in the country at the end of 2010. This results in a high intensity of rivalry which, in turn, is putting pressure on prices.
Key Highlights
- Providing quality healthcare at an affordable price is high on the agenda of the government given rising health related costs. Against this backdrop, the government is accelerating liberalization and change in the healthcare system, specifically in terms of shifting financial risk and responsibility both to insurers and to the insured.
- Following healthcare reform in 2006, everyone in the Netherlands is required to be insured for basic healthcare through a mandatory flat-rate premium and own risk. The main aim of the reform was to create an inclusive system of accessible, affordable and good quality care for everyone based on the solidarity principle.
- Direct marketing was the leading distribution channel for the Dutch personal accident and health insurance segment during the review period. Insurance companies leverage the direct marketing channel in several ways to communicate and deliver products to their customers. This includes using a direct sales force, catalogs, seminars and trade shows.
- The claims ratio of the Dutch personal accident and health insurance segment increased throughout the review period, an increase that was primarily due to a significant growth in health insurance claims following the introduction of compulsory health insurance in 2006.
- Over the forecast period, the emphasis of the Dutch government on providing high-quality healthcare at an affordable price, changing demographics, and an overall increase in healthcare costs are expected to drive the growth of the Dutch personal accident and health insurance segment.
- The Dutch personal accident and health insurance segment is concentrated with the country's four leading personal accident and health insurance companies, Achmea, UVIT, CZ and Menzis.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in the Netherlands:
- It provides historical values for the Netherlands personal accident and health insurance market for the review period (2007-2011) and forecast period (2012-2016)
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Zilveren Kruis Achmea Zorgverzekeringen, Zorgverzekeraar u.a. OWM, VGZ Zorgverzekeraar N.V., Menzis Zorgverzekeraar N.V., Agis Zorgverzekeringen N.V., Unive Zorg N.V., Interpolis Schade N.V., IZA Zorgverzekeraar N.V., Achmea Schadeverzekeringen N.V., ASR Schadeverzekering N.V.
