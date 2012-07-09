Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the UK, Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- The UK personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest premiums share in the UK insurance industry in 2011. During the review period (2007-2011), the country's increasing overall healthcare expenditure and deficiencies related to the provision of care by the National Health Service (NHS) stimulated the growth of the health insurance category. Furthermore, due to initiatives enacted by the UK Competition Commission, private healthcare companies in the country are expected to be forced to provide comparable quality and cost information in order to ensure fair competition.
Key Highlights
- Due to the dramatic impact of the global financial crisis on the UK's overall economic performance, the UK's public healthcare system, the NHS, was forced to reduce its spending during the review period.
- The changing lifestyle patterns and improving health awareness of the UK population, coupled with the falling quality of care from the NHS, resulted in an increase in UK healthcare expenditure during the review period.
- Over the forecast period, the growth of the UK personal accident and health insurance segment is expected to be driven by the gradual recovery of the UK economy, growing healthcare expenditure, improving awareness of the benefits of personal accident and health insurance, and increasing disposable incomes.
- The UK personal accident and health insurance segment is highly concentrated. The leading insurers in this segment include AXA Insurance, Aviva, BUPA, Prudential, Munich Re and AIG.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in the UK:
- It provides historical values for the UK personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the UK personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in the UK
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the UK for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in the UK and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in the UK and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AXA UK plc, Aviva Plc, Prudential plc, Chartis Europe Limited, RSA Insurance Group plc, Groupama Insurance Company Limited
