Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- In the presence of rising healthcare expenditure and mandatory health insurance for retirees, the disabled and low-income families, the health insurance category increased at a CAGR of 34.1% during the review period (2007-2011). The Venezuelan health insurance category led the personal accident and health insurance segment with a market share of 95.4% during the review period. Over the forecast period (2012-2016), consumer awareness, with regards to health insurance, is anticipated to be backed by rising healthcare expenditure and is expected to drive the segment. The Venezuelan public healthcare service declined during the review period, having previously been one of the most comprehensive and well funded in the region. The decline in public healthcare services supported the growth of private healthcare coverage.
Key Highlights
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Venezuela:
- It provides historical values for Venezuela's personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Venezuela's personal accident and health insurance segment, along with forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Venezuela
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Venezuela for the personal accident and health insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Venezuela and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Venezuela and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Seguros Horizonte CA, C.N.A de Seguros La Previsora, Seguros Caracas de Liberty Mutual C.A., Seguros Mercantil C.A., Seguros La Occidental
