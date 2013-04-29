New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident and Health Insurance Policies and Premiums in Estonia to 2017: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the personal accident and health insurance industry in Estonia. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for policies and premiums. 'Personal Accident and Health Insurance Policies and Premiums in Estonia to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident and health insurance industry in Estonia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Estonian personal accident and health insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for policies and premiums in the personal accident and health insurance industry in Estonia for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, premiums per capita, number of active policies and insurance penetration percentage for the period 2008 through to 2017
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident and health insurance industry covering policies and premiums in Estonia
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, premiums per capita, number of active policies and insurance penetration percentage
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Policies and Premiums in Latvia to 2017: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Policies and Premiums in Lithuania to 2017: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Policies and Premiums in Slovenia to 2017: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Policies and Premiums in Ireland to 2017: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Distribution Channels in Lithuania to 2017: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Distribution Channels in Slovenia to 2017: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Distribution Channels in Estonia to 2017: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Distribution Channels in Latvia to 2017: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Ireland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident Insurance in Ireland to 2017: Market Databook