New Market Report: Peruvian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Peru to 2016

New Food market report from Canadean: "Peruvian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Peru to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Peruvian foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Peru's business environment and landscape.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Peruvian economy has witnessed significant growth over the review period. Post recession, the country revived quickly as the GDP growth rate increased to 8.8% in 2010 from 0.8% in 2009. In 2010, the service industry contributed 55% to the country's GDP, which highlights the importance of the sector in the economy.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
In 2011, the 15 to 35 age group comprised 35.2% of the total population, which also constitutes the working population of the country. This age group has a population of ten million and consists of the highest number of foodservice consumers who are eager to try new things and mostly prefer to eat out.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Peruvian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Peru to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Peruvian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Peru.
This report provides readers with in depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Peru's foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
This report will help you to assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.
Key Market Issues
Even though the middle class is increasing steadily, poverty is still a major concern in Peru. One third of the population is considered to be under the poverty line.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: KFC Peru, Jose Antonio Hotels
