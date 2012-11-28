New Market Report: Pet Care Forecast Revisit 2012: How Resilient Is the Global Market?

Fast Market Research recommends "Pet Care Forecast Revisit 2012: How Resilient Is the Global Market?" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Times are getting tough, again. Despite renewed economic uncertainty, the global pet care market continues to grow in 2012, with retail values approaching US$94 billion. Sales should continue to grow between 2012 and 2017, thanks to the strength of pet humanisation and emerging markets. However, retail value prospects have been downgraded compared to Euromonitor's previous forecasts. This report examines the mounting socioeconomic challenges facing global pet care and how they can be overcome.
Euromonitor International's Pet Care Forecast Revisit 2012: How Resilient Is the Global Market? global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
