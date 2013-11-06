New Market Report: Pet Care in Eastern Europe

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Pet Care in Eastern Europe", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The Eastern European pet care market has exhibited strong growth in recent years, albeit from a fairly low base. Consumers in the region are increasingly likely to own pets and to feed them prepared food. There is also a noticeable trend towards pet humanisation, particularly among young, urban and affluent consumers, leading some to trade up to mid-priced or premium products. With per household expenditure on pet care still relatively low, there is significant scope for further growth.
Euromonitor International's Pet Care in Eastern Europe global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
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Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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