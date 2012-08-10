Recently published research from GBI Research, "Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement in Oncology - Payer Pressure to Justify Premium Pricing of Novel Agents, Pushing Companies to Risk-Sharing Modalities", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Reasons to Get this ReportGBI Research, leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research report, entitled "Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement in Oncology - Payer Pressure to Justify Premium Pricing of Novel Agents, Pushing Companies to Risk-Sharing Modalities". It provides a comprehensive overview of the healthcare system, and the pricing and reimbursement processes in the top seven countries of the world, with a detailed analysis of the different regulatory mechanisms used in these countries. The report closely scrutinizes the major pharmaceutical changes and oncology-related pricing and reimbursement in these countries in the recent past and their impact in the near future. The countries analyzed in the report are the US, the top five European countries of the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain; and Japan.
Cancer is considered to be one of the most feared diseases, a cure for which has so far eluded researchers all over the world. However, new lines of therapeutics Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) inhibitors and Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) inhibitors are expected to make a significant impact on patient survival. However, progress in patient survival and other benefits are accompanied by premium prices, which has necessitated the creation of several agencies responsible for making decisions pertaining to pricing and reimbursement for cancer drugs in many countries of the world in order to contain costs related to cancer treatment. The report on "Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement in Oncology " delves into these recent changes in pricing and reimbursement mechanisms that are often targeted at expensive cancer drugs.
Scope
- Detailed study of the healthcare systems and roles of the key players in the respective pharmaceutical systems of the top seven countries of the world - the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan.
- Analysis of the major pricing and reimbursement mechanisms in each country.
- Key trends that follow from the recent changes brought about in pricing and reimbursement mechanisms.
- Analysis of the possible major challenges brought about by the enactment of changes in the pricing and reimbursement scene in the countries covered in the report.
- Particular focus on pricing and reimbursement in oncology.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Build an understanding of the oncology-related key pricing and reimbursement mechanisms in the top seven countries of the world.
- Optimize your investment through identification and understanding of the changes in oncology drugs' regulatory mechanisms and in the pricing and reimbursement scenario for the countries covered in the report.
