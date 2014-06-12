Fast Market Research recommends "Pharmaceuticals in Japan" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Pharmaceuticals in Japan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Japan pharmaceuticals market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The pharmaceuticals market consists of ethical drugs only and does not include consumer healthcare or animal healthcare. Market values have been calculated at ex-factory prices (the value at which manufacturers sell the drugs to distributors). Any currency conversions used in the production of this report have been calculated at constant 2013 annual average exchange rates.
- The Japanese pharmaceuticals market had total revenues of $94.3bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2009 and 2013.
- Given the devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear emergency of 2011, the pharmaceutical market has been surprisingly resilient in a climate where restoring health services to the affected region will have been the key national health care priority.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.2% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $110.6bn by the end of 2018.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the pharmaceuticals market in Japan
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the pharmaceuticals market in Japan
Leading company profiles reveal details of key pharmaceuticals market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Japan pharmaceuticals market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Japan economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Japan pharmaceuticals market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Japan pharmaceuticals market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Japan pharmaceuticals market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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