Fast Market Research recommends "PharmaLeaders: Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India Benchmark Report - Competitive Analysis of the Leading Players in 2013" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- GlobalData's "PharmaLeaders: Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India Benchmark Report - Competitive Analysis of the Leading Players in 2013" applies GlobalData's proprietary ranking methodology to compare the competitive position of 10 India-based pharmaceutical companies on 15 financial metrics. The performance of each of these companies is analyzed based on their financial performance, cost-containment, capital structure, and efficiency to illustrate the different strategies these companies are using to increase shareholder value and capture market share from branded pharmaceuticals manufacturers. In addition to the financial metrics, this report presents competitive landscapes of the various markets in which these companies operate, as well as detailed company profiles, including SWOT analyses, of these major players. It also describes the operations strategies of these companies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Throughout the report, GlobalData's analysts provide you with expert insight, expanding on each strategy and factor discussed, with the aim of providing you with the tools you need to make informed business decisions.
Highlights
About the Report
This report is an essential source of information and analysis on the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Using detailed company data, financial analysis, corporate strategy, and market trends analysis, GlobalData has highlighted 10 companies in the Indian pharmaceuticals space, forming a basis for in-depth analysis of the current and future growth drivers of the domestic pharmaceuticals market. The report discusses the key factors shaping and driving the Indian pharmaceutical industry, and provides insight on the competitive landscape and emerging strategies that are expected to significantly alter the market position of the industry leaders.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the drivers of the Indian pharmaceutical industry?
- What is the forecast for the Indian pharmaceutical market to 2020?
- What specific strategies are pharmaceutical companies in India employing to capture market share from branded and generic pharmaceutical companies worldwide?
- How are these companies dealing with cost-containment to increase their margin?
- How does my assets utilization and overall manufacturing efficiency match up with theirs?
- How are these pharmaceutical companies maximizing their capital spending to attain a competitive advantage?
Scope
- The report includes a financial model, which uses GlobalData's proprietary benchmarking methodology to rank 10 leading pharmaceutical companies in India on 15 different financial metrics
- The report provides analysis of the key drivers and trends shaping the Indian pharmaceutical industry
- The report provides a geographic segmentation and competitive assessment of the various markets in which the companies covered in the report market their products.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sun Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt, Cipla, Ranbaxy, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Glenmark, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's, Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals
About Fast Market Research
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