Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) - United States Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a rare myeloproliferative blood cancer that is characterized by the presence of the BCR-ABL fusion protein. The stage of CML is classified as chronic, accelerated or blast phase, ranging from least to most severe. Multiple BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are approved, and are the standard of care for CML. TKIs have transformed most cases of the disease into a manageable, chronic condition. As a result, patients' survival rates and the prevalence of CML are increasing, placing a growing burden on global healthcare systems
This decline will be driven by the launch of generic imatinib in 2015 and generic dasatinib in 2020; the increased uptake of higher-priced therapies like Bosulif and Iclusig will not be able to fully counteract the generic erosion of these two market-leading drugs. Aside from Synribo, which was launched in 2012, the US market consists exclusively of BCR-ABL TKIs; the TKIs will remain the dominant therapeutic class over the forecast period due to their convenience and excellent efficacy and safety profiles.
- Overview of the CML including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in the US including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in the US from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the US CML market.
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for CML
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in the US
