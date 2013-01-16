New Market Report: PharmaPoint: Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "PharmaPoint: Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis". Seasonal Influenza is a respiratory infection caused by influenza virus that results in mild to severe symptoms, such as fever, cold and cough. The market is heavily driven by the sales of prophylactic vaccine treatments to prevent infection. Currently, trivalent intramuscular vaccines such as Sanofi's Fluzone and Vaxigrip, GlaxoSmithKline's Fluarix and FluLaval and Novartis' Fluvirin garner the majority stake of the market. However, with the entrance of vaccines with novel routes of administration, such as AstraZeneca's intranasal FluMist and Sanofi's Fluzone IntraDermal, GlobalData projects a dramatic shift favoring the adoption of such vaccines over the traditional intramuscular vaccines. GlobalData also anticipates that manufacturers that launch quadrivalent formulations will steal market share, patient share, and revenue from the trivalent influenza vaccines currently available.
The Spanish influenza vaccine market is valued at approximately $33 million in 2012. The forecast drivers of growth include the launch of quadrivalent influenza vaccines and increase of the elderly population.
The market leader is trivalent Chiromas, Novartis' adjuvanted influenza vaccine (marketed as Fluad in other countries). The adjuvant in this vaccine is designed to boost the immune response of elderly recipients, who often fail to be adequately protected by typical influenza vaccines. This improved immunogenicity has made Chiromas a popular selection among the elderly in Spain.
