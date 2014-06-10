Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Philippines Telecommunications Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- BMI View: The Philippine s telecoms market is somewhat limited by low consumer incomes . H owever , with large subscription growth opportunities , operators continue to grow rapidly , as their strategies remain focus ed on building subscriber bases . Over the medium term , we believe that operators may face difficulties transitioning to strategies that focus on increasing revenues from new services , such as fibre and LTE broadband . There is still growth potential, with penetration only just over 100% , leaving operators some time before pressure will build on their existing strategies . An additional factor which should insulate operator financial performance is that t he shared ownership of two of the market's operators has yet to have a negative impact on pricing for subscribers . However, BMI sees the potential for long - term implications from reduced competition.
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Key Data:
- Strong mobile subscription growth occurred in 2013, resulting in an upwards revision to our forecasts. We now expect a total of 103.125mn mobile subscriptions by YE18.
- The number of fixed-line subscribers could be experiencing a sustained period of contraction due to mobile substitution. We forecast 2.64mn subscribers by YE18, representing a 2.5% penetration rate.
- Despite the mobile market effectively being a duopoly, mobile ARPUs continue to trend lower. Without a concerted effort to move towards higher revenue-generating products and subscribers, operator ARPU will continue to fall.
Key Trends And Developments
In March 2014, Qatari telecoms incumbent Ooredoo has expanded its mobile money service to enable remittances to be sent directly to Philippine bank accounts. The development reflects the large Filipino population in Qatar, many of whom send funds home to family. On Ooredoo's part, the new service will generate transactional revenues but will also benefit the Filipinos receiving the remittances, enabling faster access to cash and...
The Philippines Telecommunications Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent industry forecasts on the future strength of Philippines's ICT market, covering the fixed-line, mobile and internet segments and analyses latest regulatory developments and corporate news, including investment activity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships. Leading operators and manufacturers are fully profiled, highlighting their quarterly financial performance, capital expenditure plans and latest contracts.
BMI's Philippines Telecommunications Report provides industry professionals and researchers, operators, equipment suppliers and vendors, corporate and financial services analysts and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the telecoms industry in Philippines.
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