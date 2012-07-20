New Computer Technology research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- GBI Research's new report, "Pico Projectors Market to 2016 - Application in Portable Devices such as Smartphones, Digital Cameras and Laptops to Drive Growth", provides key information and analysis on the pico projectors market. Pico projectors are handheld devices which can be used to project photos, videos or presentations, and are available as either standalone units or embedded into handheld devices like cell phones, cameras or media players. The global pico projector market generated revenues of around $0.49 billion in 2011, a figure which is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 75% during 2011-2016, to reach $8.12 billion in 2016. GBI Research expects that increased use of embedded products in devices such as smartphones, digital cameras and gaming stations, and the miniaturization of high-end projectors for professional use, will lead to aggressive revenue growth.
This report provides market size figures from 2011-2016 for the pico projectors market, key end-use market applications of the technology, and analysis of the market based on key factors like cost and market share. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Technological overview of pico projectors, definition and market share analysis of key technologies like Digital Light Processing (DLP), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) and Laser Beam Steering (LBS).
- Analysis of the key drivers, restraints and challenges acting on the pico projectors market.
- Qualitative analysis of the market by using the Five Forces analysis and cost and price analysis.
- Market analysis of the key components involved in pico projectors supply chain, such as green laser diodes, LEDs, HBLEDs and GaN substrates.
- Key pico projector end-user applications, such as embedded, retail, automotive, handsets, notebooks and so on with sales volumes and market shares.
- Market size for the total pico projectors market in terms of sales revenue and sales volume, forecast until 2016.
- Market size and analysis of key regions, such as the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), in terms of sales volume. These are forecast until 2016.
- Expert views and comments from various organizations and companies, such as Texas Instruments, Syndiant, Mezmeriz, Mirrocle Technologies, and TopGaN.
- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Texas Instruments, Syndiant, Microvision, OSRAM, Soraa and so on.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Texas Instruments, Microvision, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Mirrorcle Technologies Inc., Syndiant, TopGaN Ltd., Soraa, Mezmeriz
