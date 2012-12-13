New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Planned Oil Refineries - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- "Planned Oil Refineries - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2017", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, offering comprehensive information on the planned oil refinery market. The report provides information on global and regional planned oil refinery capacities and also highlights key issues and trends in the global oil refinery market. The research provides analysis with a focus on planned oil refinery capacity growth by key companies and countries across various regions globally.
The global refining industry is in the midst of a shift away from the Atlantic Basin and towards growth in emerging markets framed by the Indian Ocean. This trend is likely to continue into the next decade as the economies in this region grow, albeit at slower paces than have been seen over the last decade. Changing demographics through the region and the emergence of a modestly affluent middle-class in both China and India should keep this super-region firmly in place as the global focus point for refined product demand growth.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The report provides detailed information and analysis of planned oil refinery markets by country and regions.
- Planned oil refinery capacity for key countries and key companies including key refining units for the five regions of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, north America and south and central America between 2012 and 2017
- Equity weighted capacities up to 2017, for key companies in the planned oil refinery market
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take prompt and effective business decisions supported by forecasts and well-researched analysis of the global planned oil refinery market
- Identify potential investment targets based on detailed information of key global planned refinery projects
- Plan future investments in refinery terminals by identifying planned projects
- Identify the most suitable geography to invest in new planned oil refinery projects
- Gain insights into the market shares held by key companies in each of the regional markets: Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, north America, and south and central America.
