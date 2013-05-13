New Market Report: Poland Insurance Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Poland Insurance Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- As of early 2013, it remains obvious that Poland is, with the possible exception of the Czech Republic, the largest market in Central and Eastern Europe and one which is too large to ignore.
Recent data and comments from the leading insurance companies continue to indicate that the life segment has returned to strong growth after three years of stagnation or worse. There has been a boom in sales of single-premium insurance products to individuals through the bancassurance channel. Most, but not all, of the larger players in the segment have benefited. The obvious implication is that Polish households have regained an appetite for risk, with the result that life insurance's importance as a conduit for organised savings in the country is growing rapidly once more.
In contrast to other countries in Central and Eastern Europe, premiums are also growing at respectable rates - and for most companies - in the non-life segment. A number of positive factors, such as higher rates and the introduction of new products, are at work. The implication is that difficult economic conditions have not had the impact that might have been expected. Many companies have benefited from lower claims in 2012 relative to 2011.
