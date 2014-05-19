Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "Poland: LTE and Fiber Rollouts to Turn Telecom Market Around, MandA to Continue", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- 'Poland: LTE and Fiber Rollouts to Turn Telecom Market Around, MandA to Continue,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Poland's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Polish market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
Key Findings
- Poland is one of the most attractive markets in Central and Eastern Europe, being the second largest in the region. In 2013 it generated service revenue of $11.5bn, down 2.0% from 2012 due to a drop from voice services, as fixed-to-mobile substitution continued to reduce fixed voice revenue and as lower mobile termination rates affected mobile revenue. Over the next five years, however, we expect the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.86%, with mobile data being the fastest growing segment of the market, driven by deployments of LTE. -
In 2013, mobile ARPS continued to decline, mainly because the regulator further reduced mobile termination rates. Data service uptake partially compensated for the decline in voice revenue. Over next five years, we expect data to drive the mobile revenue growth thanks to smartphones uptake. -
In July 2013, Poland completed its analog switch-off. In 2012, the leading DTH operator in the country, Cyfrowy Polsat, entered the DTT market thus offering pay TV services over variety of technologies. -
The Polish telecom market is very fragmented, and consolidation is still underway. In November 2013, Deutsche Telekom, the main shareholder in PTC, signed a deal to acquire GTS Central Europe, which will enable the operator to expand its fixed market and offer integrated services. The same month, Cyfrowy Polsat, in order to strengthen its position in the market, signed a preliminary acquisition agreement with Polkomtel.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
"Poland: LTE and Fiber Rollouts to Turn Telecom Market Around, MandA to Continue" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Poland today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Poland's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Poland in a regional context; a review of market size and trends compared with other countries in the region. -
Economic, demographic and political context in Poland. -
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Telekomunikacja Polska, France Telecom, Orange Poland, Play, Netia, Telefonia Cyfrowa (PTC), UPC Poland, Liberty Global, Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile Poland, GTS Central, Multimedia Polska, Cyfrowy Polsat, Polkomtel, Lebara Mobile, Plus+, Virgin Mobile, Huawei, ASUS, Aero 2, Ericsson, , Hawe, BT Poland, Inea, Vectra.
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