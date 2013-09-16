New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the power market in the China, US, UK, India, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Saudi Arabia in terms of capcity and generation and regulatory structure . The report also throws light on forecasted capacity and generation numbers along with the details regarding the renewable portfolio of the countries analysed.Key opportunities and challenges impacting the market are also discussed. Information is provided relating to the global and regional power market trends as well.
Scope
- Information related to power supply structure in the China, US, UK, India, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Saudi Arabia
- Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2012, forecast for the next 18 years to 2030.
- Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear
- The global power market trends, country wise opportunities, challenges and key regulations
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in power sector globally
- Identify and analyze the latest trends in the power market across different geographical regions
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
About Fast Market Research
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