Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- GlobalData's report, "Power Markets in Emerging Economies - Market Outlook, Capacity and Generation, Opportunities and Challenges to 2020", gives detailed information on seven emerging countries, namely, India, China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Indonesia's power market. It provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity up to 2020 with key opportunities and major challenges in power market.GDP, population and consumption growth trend till 2017 is also captured The research analyzes upcoming power projects, key import and export trends, regulatory frameworks and infrastructure for the market. This coupled with profiles of key market participants provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's competitive scenario.
Scope
- Seven emerging countries namely, India, China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Indonesia are covered in the report.
- This report begins with an executive summary describing the current key growth trends in the power sector of key emerging economies.
- Chapter three provides an introduction to the key emerging economies
- Chapter four provides lists the key opportunities and challenges
- Chapter five provides a comparison of the key emerging economies, on the basis of their prevailing macroeconomic trends, power supply security, future development potential and regulatory frameworks.
- Chapters six through 12 provide details of the market outlook, capacity and generation, government regulations, key opportunities and major challenges in the power sector of seven emerging countries: Brazil, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa and China.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data on the power sector of high growth countries
- Develop strategies based on the latest power sector trends.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage from power generation growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
