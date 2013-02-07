New Market Report: Power Monthly Deal Analysis - September 2012: M&A and Investment Trends

New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- GlobalData's "Power Monthly Deal Analysis - September 2012: M&A and Investment Trends" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in September 2012. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the power industry.
Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData's proprietary in-house Power eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.
Scope
- Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena
- Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, cogeneration, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, transformation technologies, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.
- Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry
- Summary of power deals globally in the last six months
- Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
- League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.
- Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the power industry.
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.
- Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.
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