New Energy market report from GBI Research: "Power Transmission and Distribution Market to 2020 - Expansion of T&D Base to Meet Renewable Energy Targets and Replacement of Aging Infrastructure Will Present Growth Opportunities"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Power Transmission and Distribution Market to 2020 - Expansion of T&D Base to Meet Renewable Energy Targets and Replacement of Aging Infrastructure Will Present Growth Opportunities". The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Transmission and Distribution (T&D) market covering five T&D equipments: switchgears, transformers, cables, shunt Reactors and substation automation. The report covers an overview of equipment markets and market size to 2020. The report also includes geographic regional breakdown for equipment markets and competitive landscapes in 2011. Furthermore, pricing analysis is provided for the switchgear and transformer markets for major countries. Also provided are market trends for switchgears, transformers and cables.
This report covers global cumulative figures for T&D capacities, length of T&D networks and number of T&D substations from 2005 to 2020. It provides global T&D investment figures from 2006 to 2020, as well as providing T&D infrastructure overview and future development plans for the US, Canada, Australia, Chile, Peru, Cambodia, Brazil, Philippines, the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Colombia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Austria, Ukraine, Italy, Norway, Argentina, Mexico, China, Japan, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, Spain, the Netherlands, Romania and Russia. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis carried out by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Analysis of five T&D equipment markets: switchgears, transformers, cables, shunt reactors and substation automation
- Historical and forecast market size figures for the equipment covered from 2005 to 2020
- Historical and forecast market size figures for global T&D transmission capacities, lines length and number of substations
- Pricing analysis covering major countries for switchgears and transformers, for both power and distribution
- Competitive landscape analysis for all equipment markets in 2011 and market trends for switchgears, transformers and cables
- Global T&D investment figures for 2006 to 2020 and their division into transmission and distribution sectors
- An overview of T&D infrastructure for 38 countries, including transmission and distribution networks from 2005 to 2020, grid interconnections and future development plans
Reasons to Get this Report
- Refine business strategies with a fuller understanding of the trends and developments shaping T&D markets across the world
- Identify key growth markets for your products based on T&D equipment market size data and analysis
- Benchmark competitors according to product offering, strategic positioning and financial strength
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ABB, Alstom Grid, Applied Technical Systems, Areva, Crompton Greaves, Eaton, General Cable, HHI, Hyundai Heavy Industries Company Limited, JSC Zaporozhtransformator, L&T, NARI, Okonite Company, Prysmian, Schneider Electric SA, Siemens, Siemens AG, Southwire Company, Sumitomo and Furukawa Electric Cables, TBEA, TWBB, ZTR
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Power Transmission and Distribution Market to 2020 - Intermittent Renewable and Distributed Generation Presents a Challenge to T&D Systems
- Power Market in SAARC Countries to 2020 - FDI Driven by Private Sector Participation is Key to Future Growth
- Renewable Energy Investment Trends in Emerging Nations - Capacity & Generation, Deal Value & Volume, Comparative Analysis to 2020
- Emerging Power Markets in South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa to 2020 - Government's Restructuring Reforms Encouraging Private Participation will Enhance Price Competition and Efficiency
- Major Power Markets in Eastern Europe to 2020 - Renewable Resources, Privatization, and Easing Barriers to Entry in Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine and Turkey
- Emerging Power Markets in Eastern Europe to 2020 - Governments Encouraging Infrastructure Development by Easing Industry Barriers in Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania
- Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Wind Power in the United Kingdom (UK), Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Market Share, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power in Canada, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Key Regulations and Company Profiles
- Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile